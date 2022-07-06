PM names advisory body on IT and digital economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an advisory council on IT and digital economy in order to enhance the digital economic activities in the country, said a handout issued from the PM’s Secretariat on Tuesday. The council will advise the government on how to enhance the digital economy of Pakistan by identifying the key areas of growth, their challenges and way forward to overcome these challenges.

It will also suggest measures to enhance IT and IT-enabled services exports to $15 billion over the next 2 to 3 years The forum will identify capacity gaps in the public and private sectors and suggest measures to bridge these gaps.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chairman of the advisory council and its members are the federal minister for IT, federal minister for finance, MNA Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmad, FBR chairman, SBP governor, MoIT&Telecom secretary, Pakistan Software Export Board secretary/managing director, head of PM’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi, CEO Cybernet Danish Lakhani, CEO Jazz Amir Ibrahim, P@SHA chairman Badar Khushnood, CEO AZZ Creators Muhammad Zohaib Khan, CEO Katalyst Jehan Ara, CEO/ MD Cure Bilal Hashmat, CEO/ MD Systems Limited Asif Peer, CEO InfoTech (pvt) Limited Naseer Akhtar, CEO S&P Mujeeb Zahoor, Netsol Technology chairman Saleem Ghori, Group CEO TPS Shahzad Shahid, CEO Enablers Saqib Azhar, content writer/ freelancer Sharoon Shahid, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, Umer Saif, Dr Syed Ismail Shah, Associate Professor BUITEMS Dr Faisal Khan, MD KPK IT Board Sahibzada Ali Mahmood, Pakistan Fintech Network chairman Nadeem Hussain, Balochistan Commission on the Status of Women chairperson Fauzia Shaheen, CEO/director Evamp & Saanga Ilum Khan, Microsoft Pakistan ex-country manager Nadeem Malik and member Board of Advisors Katalyst Labs Faizan Ali Siddiqui.