Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a press conference through a videolink in Islamabad on July 6, 2022. Photo: Twitter/PTIOfficial

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan said Tuesday he would spill the beans if pushed to the wall, adding he was silent only for the sake of the country.

“I have recorded a video and kept it at a safe place and if anything happens to me, the public will come to know who did what,” he said during his speech through a video-link.

Referring to the ouster of his regime, he said in his case the courts had been opened at night but the situation was different in Hamza Shehbaz’s situation. He said two months had passed but it was not decided whether he was a constitutional chief minister or not.

Imran said that the people at the helm had nothing to do with Pakistan, adding they were traitors whose goal was just to make money. He said they could also accept Israel to save their loot and added if they got a chance, they could also ignore the sacrifices of Kashmiris to make friends with India. They could also join America’s war again for money, adding but they will not import the Russian oil to appease the US.

Imran said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto wanted to give the country an independent foreign policy. The US was opposed to Pakistan’s independent foreign policy then and it was opposing it now too. He said the US just wanted Pakistan to be its slave to follow its orders blindly.



The PTI chief claimed in his government, economy was going in the right direction and all sectors were growing well. He said they hatched a conspiracy to topple his government and they had no idea that the nation would respond this way and take to the streets.

He said that he had never seen such fascism in Pakistan and the kind of fear that was being spread at the moment. He said now it was impossible to contain information or news in the era of social media.

Imran blasted Nawaz Sharif and others for stealing the wealth of the country and taking NRO from Pervez Musharraf, saying they (Nawaz and Zardari) came to power again for 10 years and stole again. He said the purpose of imposing them again on the nation was to take the NRO 2.

Lambasting the incumbent rulers, he said they had claimed before coming to power that they would reduce inflation. They have broken all records of inflation and now the whole nation knows that there has never been so much dearness in Pakistan in such a short time.

He asked the judiciary and the people if fundamental rights had been revoked in Pakistan. Referring to the attack on Ayaz Amir, he said: “They all know that he (Ayaz) cannot be controlled and bribed because he is a fearless and educated man and what was done to him at that age is shameful.”

He called into question the role of the election commission in the Sindh LG polls and urged the nation to come out to vote for the PTI candidates in the 20 constituencies in Punjab where by-elections were to be held.