Two traffic cops martyred in DI Khan terror attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two traffic police cops were martyred when terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on them near New Sabzimandi in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Tuesday.

Police and Rescue 1122 officials said that terrorists riding a bike attacked traffic police Ticketing Officer Shaukat Maikan and Constable Habibullah with automatic weapons when they were on routine patrol near New Sabzimandi or vegetable market.

They said the cops sustained multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot. Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police and Rescue 1122 medical team rushed to the site.

The police cordoned off the rea, barricaded all the entry and exit points in the city and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers. The Rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, the funeral prayers for the martyred cops were offered at the Ijaz Shaheed Police Lines in Dera Ismail Khan with state honours. Police, civil and military officials attended the funeral prayers. Later, the bodies were sent to the respective native towns of the martyred cops for burial.