US president representative stresses more bilateral trade, cooperation

US President Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman in Lahore on July 4, 2022. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: US President Special Representative for Commercial and Business Affairs Dilawar Syed called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) office-bearers, separately and discussed enhancing trade and investment between the two countries.

The official met Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House and discussed in detail enhancing trade and investment and bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and the US. Regional Policy Leader for US International Development Finance Cooperation Gaia and Kathleen Gibilsico, Political/ Economic Chief of US Consulate were also present.

The Punjab governor said that Pakistan valued its long-standing relationship with theUS. He said joint ventures were needed to further strengthen relations between the two countries, especially in the field of trade. He underscored the need to further enhance trade relations between the two countries, adding that there was huge potential of trade opportunities for US investors in Pakistan. He said improvement in education and health sectors, resolving energy crisis and eradication of poverty were the priorities of the present government.

The governor said the current government had re-launched the 'Women on Wheels' project in a better way to empower women. He said various training courses were being conducted in the Technical and Vocational Training Institute (TEVTA) for empowerment of women.

The US special representative said that the American companies were interested in investing in various sectors including technology. He said there were vast opportunities between Pakistan and the US to increase trade and investment.

US Special Representative Dilawar Syed also called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the Speaker's Chamber. He has been president and chief executive officer of Small and Medium Enterprises in the US and has extensive experience in trade and economic policies.

Pak-US relations, parliamentary and issues of mutual interest and political situation in the country were discussed during the meeting. The PA speaker said for promotion of long-standing relations between the two countries, it was necessary to enhance mutual contacts, trade and maximum exchange of delegations at the public level. He said the partnership between the US and Pakistan was 75 years old and the US was the largest export market for Pakistan. He said maximum facilities should be provided to peoples of both countries for economic development.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said partnership between Pakistan and the US needed to be further strengthened in trade, investment, education, energy and health, among other sectors. The entry of Pakistan and the US into Silicon Valley would play a key role in enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Appreciating Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Dilawar Syed said it was welcome that the FC College Lahore was handed over to Presbyterian Church during his tenure as the Punjab chief minister. The speaker also took the US special representative on a tour of the new House and building of the Punjab Assembly.

Later on, the US president advisor visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and addressed the office-bearers and members. He said the US was Pakistan’s largest single-country export market and one of Pakistan’s largest sources of foreign investment. “We must capitalise on that potential and nurture even greater and energetic economic ties.”

He said that we already have a strong base as more than 80 US companies are working in Pakistan. There is a need to further improve the business environment here as there is a huge potential of Pakistani products. “We must seize the opportunity to boost commercial, economic ties,” he said, adding that the US government is committed to growing US-Pakistan commercial and economic ties.

He said that to capitalise the potential, Pakistan would have to make its supply chain more resilient. LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, in his address, wished the US guest Happy US Independence Day. “We feel honoured while celebrating with you, the Declaration of Independence ratified on this day in 1776,” he said.