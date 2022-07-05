Protest against subsidized flour shortage

CHARSADDA: The residents blocked a chowk and staged a protest against the shortage of subsidized flour in the district on Monday. The protesting residents gathered outside the City Police Station and Assistant Commissioner Chowk and chanted slogans against the government. They also closed the Charsadda-Peshawar road. In a bid to disperse the protesters, the district administration brought some 150 bags of flour and started distributing it among the people.