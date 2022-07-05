Protest against subsidized flour shortage

CHARSADDA: The residents blocked a chowk and staged a protest against the shortage of subsidized flour in the district on Monday. The protesting residents gathered outside the City Police Station and Assistant Commissioner Chowk and chanted slogans against the government. They also closed the Charsadda-Peshawar road. In a bid to disperse the protesters, the district administration brought some 150 bags of flour and started distributing it among the people.
ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Awami Party leader and Member of National Assembly Ehsanullah Reki took oath as the Minister...
ISLAMABAD: The search and rescue operation is underway to trace the French paraglider pilot, who went missing after a...
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, who reached Dubai on Monday, was admitted to the Moorfields...
QUETTA: At least three women were killed in the rain-related incidents in different parts of Balochistan, including...
LAHORE: A special court on Monday extended pre-arrest interim bail of former federal minister Moonis Elahi and others...
Imran Khan will launch a marathon election campaign from July 07 and would address 16 public rallies from July 7-15
