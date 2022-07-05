Narcotics recovered from car in Swabi

SWABI: The police recovered 60 kilogrammes of hashish from a car here on Monday.

District Police Officer Mohammad Shoaib Khan to mediapersons a car bearing registration No LXN 7161 was on its way to Lahore from Peshawar.When it was near the Swabi Interchange, a tyre burst caused the road accident.

The couple, Mohammad Bilal and his wife Aiman Bilal, were injured and were taken to Bacha Khan Hospital Complex Shahmamnsoor.When the Motorway police rushed to help the couple, they found charas and opium wrapped in shopping bags in the car.

They informed the Chota Lahor City Police Station and the police party led by Station House Officer Jawad Khan rushed to the site.The police allegedly recovered 33kg of opium and 27kg of charas from the car.A first information report was registered against the owners of the car under the Anti-Narcotics Act.