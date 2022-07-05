Blocked out

This letter refers to the editorial ‘Bloc politics’ (June 28, 2022). The editorial explained the ongoing bloc-politics and their implications for Pakistan in great detail. As far as Pakistan’s position is concerned, I believe it should be neutral and should not choose to exclusively side with any particular bloc. If Pakistan chooses the US-led bloc, it may damage its relations with important countries outside of this bloc such as China. However, Pakistan cannot elect to go against the US as it is Pakistan's largest export destination of.

Pakistan should have a dynamic foreign policy based on bilateral relations with all countries given equitable terms. This would be preferable to joining a bloc where a dominant superpower holds sway and exerts total control over the other states.

Zohaib Ahmed Gulzar

Hub