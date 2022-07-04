83 fare-dodgers fined

LAHORE: During a crackdown on fare-dodgers, around 83 persons were caught while travelling by different trains without tickets.
On the instructions of the divisional commercial officer, commercial inspector Liaqat Ali, accompanied by a special group of STES, raided Tezgam from Lahore to Karachi and Khyber Mail from Karachi and caught 83 ticketless passengers.
They collected Rs88,290 fine and deposited it in the national treasury. The dining car was also checked and faulty butter was seized which was disposed of on the spot. DCO Railways Lahore Zeeshan Shehzad said that ticket checking would be further expedited to discourage those travelling without tickets.
LAHORE : More than 50 jewellers market under the banner of the Lahore Division Sarafa and Jewellers Association ...
LAHORE: Counter Terrorism Department Punjab conducted 22 intelligence-based operations and arrested nine members of...
LAHORE : Pakistan Medical Association has conducted its 14th radiology preparatory course successfully. The five-day...
LAHORE : In a special campaign against quacks during the last week, a private hospital was sealed for violating PHC...
LAHORE : Principal Prof Dr Muhammad Al-freed Zafar and Executive Director of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences Prof...
LAHORE : The Annemarie-Schimmel-Haus teamed up with the Alliance Française de Lahore and the Embassy of France in...
Comments