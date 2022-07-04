Only way out of crisis is holding polls: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Sunday again said it was his clear message to the imported government and its backers that the only way out of descending into total chaos was to hold free and fair elections immediately.

The PTI chairman tweeted, saying, “The way this cabal of crooks is crushing people under unbearable inflation while stealing Rs1,100 billion of their money laundered/corruption wealth, it is only a matter of time before we go to the way of Sri Lanka and into total economic and political freefall.”