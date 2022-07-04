Scottish voters remain split over independence

LONDON: Voters in Scotland remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence from the rest of Britain, days after the Scottish government set out plans for a referendum on the subject next year.

Last week, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.

The Panelbase survey, in a poll published by the Sunday Times, showed 48 per cent of respondents were in favour of independence, 47 per cent were opposed and 5 per cent did not know. A previous online Panelbase poll in April had 47 per cent in favour and 49 per cent against.