Scottish voters remain split over independence

LONDON: Voters in Scotland remain evenly split over whether or not they support independence from the rest of Britain, days after the Scottish government set out plans for a referendum on the subject next year.
Last week, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans for a second independence referendum to be held in October 2023, and vowed to take legal action if the British government blocks it.
The Panelbase survey, in a poll published by the Sunday Times, showed 48 per cent of respondents were in favour of independence, 47 per cent were opposed and 5 per cent did not know. A previous online Panelbase poll in April had 47 per cent in favour and 49 per cent against.
WASHINGTON: The driver of a truck powered by jet engines was killed during a high-speed accident in front of...
PARIS: The France-based British theatre director Peter Brook, who revolutionised the stage with radical...
BEIJING: China’s foreign minister called for Myanmar’s junta to hold talks with its opponents on Sunday during his...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Palestinian Authority have given the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh...
BEIJING: The discovery of panda fossils in China has helped researchers solve the mystery of how the giant species...
PARIS: From ocean depths to mountain peaks, humans have littered the planet with tiny shards of plastic. We have even...
Comments