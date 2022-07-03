Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan: ISPR

PESHAWAR: At least three terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Ghulam Khan Kalay in North Waziristan District, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday. Arms and ammunition were seized from the terrorists.
The military's media wing added that the "killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces".
Earlier, an exchange of fire had taken place between terrorists and military personnel in the general Datta Khel area of North Waziristan district.
According to the military’s media wing, the troops had fought “bravely and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location”.
During the intense exchange of fire, 25-year-old Sepoy Shahzaib Imtiaz – a resident of Kotli Sattian – had embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.
