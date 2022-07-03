CEC reviews arrangements for by-polls in 20 Punjab constituencies

Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: A meeting of the Election Commission of Punjab, chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, reviewed the arrangements for by-elections in 20 Punjab constituencies on Saturday. The meeting was attended by ECP members, ECP Secretary Omar Hameed Khan, ECP special secretary, Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal, Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, Punjab IGP Rao Sardar, the ADG Rangers, secretaries of various departments, agencies representatives and other officials. Omar Hameed Khan gave a briefing to the meeting. Kamran Afzal briefed the meeting on preparations for holding the by-elections and assured that the provincial government would provide all-possible assistance to the election commission. He said federal and provincial government employees would ensure transparent elections.

Rao Sardar briefed the meeting on security arrangements and assured that police and other law-enforcement agencies would work together. Rangers and other officials assured the CEC of full cooperation in maintaining law and order.

By-elections will be held on July 17 in 20 provincial constituencies of 14 districts of Punjab. As many as 3,141 polling stations have been set up in these constituencies and 175 candidates are contesting the elections. Sikandar Sultan Raja told the meeting that maintaining law and order and providing security to the election staff was the responsibility of federal and provincial governments and their role in conducting the elections was important. It was the constitutional responsibility of the institutions to ensure peaceful conduct of elections and take stern action against those responsible for irregularities during the elections. He said legal action would be taken against the violators of election laws by registering immediate cases under the Criminal Procedure Code and election laws. If any official violated the code of conduct during polling, action would be taken against him or her without discrimination.

Raja said that four constituencies of Lahore and one of Multan had been declared sensitive and the commission had written letters to the agencies concerned for deployment of army or Rangers outside all sensitive polling stations. This would ensure that all candidates and political parties have equal opportunities. He said the importance of by-elections in 20 Punjab constituencies had been enhanced due to the July 22 election of the chief minister Punjab. He directed the chief secretary to make it clear to the provincial government that any violation of the code of conduct would not be tolerated under any circumstances and if any public office-holder violated it, strict disciplinary action would be taken against him. In addition, criminal proceedings might also be instituted in this regard, Raja concluded.