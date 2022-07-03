Israeli army says downed three Hizbullah drones

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it intercepted three drones launched by Lebanon´s Hizbullah movement on Saturday that were headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean.

"Three hostile drones approaching the airspace in Israel´s economic waters have been intercepted," the army said in a statement, adding that the drones were headed towards the Karish gas field, which is partly claimed by Lebanon.

The drones were not armed and did not pose a risk, Israeli military sources said. One drone was intercepted by a fighter jet and the other two by a warship, the sources said.