Israeli army says downed three Hizbullah drones

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it intercepted three drones launched by Lebanon´s Hizbullah movement on Saturday that were headed towards an offshore gas field in the Mediterranean.
"Three hostile drones approaching the airspace in Israel´s economic waters have been intercepted," the army said in a statement, adding that the drones were headed towards the Karish gas field, which is partly claimed by Lebanon.
The drones were not armed and did not pose a risk, Israeli military sources said. One drone was intercepted by a fighter jet and the other two by a warship, the sources said.
