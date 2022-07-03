Saad’s century guides Sindh U19 Blues to victory

Karachi: Saad Baig’s unbeaten century leads Sindh U19 Blues to a 98-run over Southern Punjab U19 Blues in the third-round Pool A match of the National U19 Cup here at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad on Saturday.

Earlier, despite overnight rain and wet outfields, all six results of the round three were made possible which were held in five cities.

From Pool A, Balochistan U19 Whites and Northern U19 Whites also won their matches. In Pool B, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites, Northern U19 Whites and Southern Punjab U19 Whites won their matches of the day.

Batting first at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad, Sindh U19 Blues managed to score 185 for six in 24 overs against Southern Punjab U19 Blues. Left-handed Saad returned undefeated on 100 off 75 balls faced, hitting 13 fours and one six. Wahaj Riaz contributed 57 off 44, smashing eight boundaries.

For Southern Punjab U19 Blues, Mohammad Shan was pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 42.

In return, Southern Punjab U19 Blues were bowled out for 87 in the 21st over. Sindh Blues’ right-arm fast Aftab Ibrahim bagged four wickets for 19 from five overs. He was equally supported by Ziaullah taking three wickets for 12.

In a thrilling contest at the Ayub Park Ground in Rawalpindi, Central Punjab U19 Blues defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues by one run. Chasing 132 to win in a 20-over match, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dismissed for 130 on the penultimate ball of the innings. Haseeb Khan scored an unbeaten 59 which went in vain.

Central Punjab Blues’ Ayub Khan grabbed three wickets for 15. Ali Asfand and Mohammad Zeeshan picked two wickets apiece.

Earlier, batting first, Central Punjab U19 Blues scored 131 for six in 20 overs. Obaid Shahid top-scored with an unbeaten 63 off 56 balls, hitting seven fours and one six.

For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues, Ihtisham-Ul-Haq picked three wickets for 19 from four overs.

In the third fixture of Pool A, Basit Ali’s unbeaten half-century and five-wicket haul by Sajjad Ali guide Balochistan U19 Blues to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Northern U19 Blues. Batting first at the House of Northern in Islamabad, Northern U19 Blues were bowled out for 104 in the 28th over. Affan Ishaq top-scored with 52.

Balochistan Blues’ captain and left-arm pacer Sajjiad bagged five wickets for 22. Syed Yasir Shah picked two wickets for 23.

In return, opening batter Basit scored an unbeaten 77 off 48 balls which included 10 fours and four sixes to help his side achieved the target in the 17th over for the loss of three wickets.

The only 50-over match of the third-round was staged at the LCCA Ground in Lahore where Southern Punjab U19 Whites defeated Sindh U19 Whites by 78 runs.

At the conclusion of third round matches, Central Punjab U19 Blues are leading Pool A with three wins from as many matches in the tournament. In Pool B, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites are leading the table with 100 per cent win record from three matches in the tournament.