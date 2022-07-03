Two arrested for killing transgender

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two accused for stabbing and killing transgender, informed police spokesman.
The accused along with his accomplice killed a transgender Aamir.
The case of the incident was registered in the Racecourse Police Station three days ago on the complaint of the nephew of the deceased. Racecourse Police arrested the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence.
SP (Potohar) appreciated Racecourse Police for arresting the accused adding that all legal requirements will be met to convict the accused.
Every possible steps are being taken to ensure protection of life and property of the deprived sections of the society, he added.
