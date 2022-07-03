Three arrested in Mardan triple murders

MARDAN: District police have arrested three accused wanted in a three murders while two men were arrested for involvement in business of usury. On the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the Par Hoti police arrested Mamoor and Babar, residents of Mohib Road Karkhanay for allegedly having shot dead Samad Khan and his wife.

Separately, the cops in Shahbazgarhi arrested one Anwar Taj, who had allegedly axed to death his father-in-law Naimat Khan. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of the killing.

In another action, the cops arrested Bilal and Muhammad Ali for involvement in the business of usury in Mardan city.