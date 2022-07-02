HR committees formed

LAHORE:The Punjab Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) department in collaboration with Human Friends Organisation arranged an inaugural seminar on capacity building of district committees for the promotion of human rights across Punjab. There are two civil society members in every committee.
Sajid Christopher, President of the HFO, explained the aims and objectives of the seminar to build capacity of district committees. Human Rights and Minorities Affairs department Deputy Director Muhammad Yousuf said that 36 committees were formed at the district level.
MPA Sardar Mahendra Pal Singh, the chief guest, said that the best man in the world is the one who works for humanity and undoubtedly Sajid Christopher’s name is prominent. Maulana Asim Makhdoom said that if we work for the betterment and welfare of humanity, both the world and the hereafter will be better.
