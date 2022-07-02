Eight SHOs service seizure ordered over poor performance

LAHORE:DIG Operations Lahore issued orders for confiscation of one year service of eight SHOs over poor performance. DIG reprimanded the SHOs for not fulfilling the targets of National Action Plan, Local and Special Law, arrest of notorious criminals. The SHOs included SHO Nishtar Colony Sub-Inspector Asad Abbas, Nawab Town Inspector Qamar Abbas, Chung Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, Green Town Inspector Asif Zulfiqar, Gujjarpura Sub-Inspector Muhammad Afzal, Sabzazar Inspector Shahzeb Khan, Iqbal Town Sub-Inspector Nisar Ahmad, SHO Gulshan Ravi Inspector Nasrullah Khan.
