PBSA pays gratitude to govt for releasing grants

KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association (PBSA) has expressed its gratitude to the federal government for having fulfilled its promise of releasing the pending grants within the fiscal year of 2021-2022.

Alamgir Anwar Shaikh, Chairman, PBSA, informed ‘The News’ here on Friday that the cash award has been released by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for Ahsan Ramzan for having won the IBSF World Championship 2021.

Similarly the PBSA has also been reimbursed the costs incurred on participating in the various global events organised at Doha, Qatar.

The PBSA Chairman, who met the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan-ur-Rahman Mazari, a couple of weeks ago in Islamabad, was delighted with the swift governmental action.