On the one hand, Modi is signing trade and defence agreements all over the world. On the other hand, our politicians have been working for their own benefit at the expense of Pakistan. No doubt, Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated due to our incompetent political leadership and economic decline.
Our leaders have failed to make a good and independent foreign policy that is in accordance with our own interests.
Arbaz Raza Bhutta
Layyah
This is with reference to the editorial 'Super tax' . Undoubtedly, the ‘super tax’ on Pakistan’s elite is an...
As the primary water source for millions of Pakistanis, the steady decline in the water levels of the Indus river is...
The people of Karachi continue to suffer from the high-handedness of K-Electric. Our utility bill for the month of...
The governance of higher education is an important factor in determining a country’s socio-economic development....
Punjab is the bread basket of Pakistan. More importantly, it provides unprecedented employment opportunities and a...
Democracy, where power is vested in the hands of ordinary citizens, is considered the most desirable type of...
Comments