New path

July 02, 2022

On the one hand, Modi is signing trade and defence agreements all over the world. On the other hand, our politicians have been working for their own benefit at the expense of Pakistan. No doubt, Pakistan finds itself increasingly isolated due to our incompetent political leadership and economic decline.

Our leaders have failed to make a good and independent foreign policy that is in accordance with our own interests.

Arbaz Raza Bhutta

Layyah

