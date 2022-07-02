Gold sheds Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs400 per tola on Friday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs141,100 per tola.
Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs343 to Rs120,970.
In the international market, gold rates decreased by $16 to $1,788 per ounce.
Silver rates decreased by Rs30 to Rs1,520 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also dropped by Rs25.72 to Rs1,303.15.
Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below Rs1,000 per tola compared with rates in Dubai gold market.
