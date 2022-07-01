Pak-Sri Lanka Savate event begins

LAHORE: The 3rd Pak-Sri Lanka International Savate Championship rolled into action after a grand colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the event.

Talking to the media at the grand colourful opening ceremony, Faiz thanked the Sri Lankan Savate contingent for touring Pakistan. “Hosting Pak-Sri Lanka 3rd International Savate Championship is definitely a big honour for all of us.”