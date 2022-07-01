Pak-Sri Lanka Savate event begins

LAHORE: The 3rd Pak-Sri Lanka International Savate Championship rolled into action after a grand colourful opening ceremony at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Thursday.
Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Asadullah Faiz and Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi inaugurated the event.
Talking to the media at the grand colourful opening ceremony, Faiz thanked the Sri Lankan Savate contingent for touring Pakistan. “Hosting Pak-Sri Lanka 3rd International Savate Championship is definitely a big honour for all of us.”
ROSEAU, Dominica: Comprehensively beaten in both Test matches by the West Indies, Bangladesh’s cricketers are hoping...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan women cricketers’ camp for the preparations of the tri-series in Ireland and the Commonwealth...
By our correspondentKARACHI: The First People's Cup Inter-Provincial Youth Boxing Championship will be held here at...
KARACHI: The much-delayed development projects at KMC Sports Complex resumed earlier this month after a couple of...
KARACHI: As many as four centuries were scored as Central Punjab Blues, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Blues and Southern Punjab...
LONDON: Tottenham are set to further bolster their attacking options with the signing of Richarlison from Everton in a...
Comments