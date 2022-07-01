ACE starts probe into Farah’s construction firm

LAHORE: The Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab, has initiated another investigation into corruption allegations against Farah Khan alias Farah Gogi, a close friend and confidante of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

According to an official in the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), after receiving complaints against Gogi’s construction company Ghausia Builders, the ACE is investigating the firm owned by Gogi. The firm allegedly sold plots that only existed on paper.

“Ghausia Builders started a housing society in Gujranwala with the name of G. Magnolia. The provincial anti-corruption institution has sought the society’s record from the Gujranwala Development Authority for a preliminary probe,” said the official.