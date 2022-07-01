Court moved for action over social media posts likening corrupt politicians to donkeys

A lawyer has approached a sessions court seeking directives for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to act against social media posts “harming the dignity of animals” by likening corrupt politicians to donkeys.

Sarwan Bhatti filed an application naming the additional director and in-charge of the FIA Cyber Crime Circle as official respondents. He stated that on June 26 a video clip of a barrister went viral on social media, in which he compared corrupt politicians to animals, especially donkeys, while running an election campaign for local bodies elections in Larkana.

The barrister ignored the fact that “the donkey is a very hardworking animal and doesn’t cause any harm to anybody,” he said and added that the man through his Facebook posts harmed the dignity of the animal.

The applicant argued that the social media user's acts created a sense of disrespect for animals in society, and action should be taken against him for violating the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals Act 1890. He pleaded with the court to direct the official respondents to record his statement under Section 154 of the CrPC and lodge an FIR if cognisable offence is made out.

The court was further requested to direct the barrister to admit his mistake and take back his words in writing. After a preliminary hearing, District and Sessions Judge (South) Munawar Ali Lodhi issued notices to the official respondents to submit their replies to the application by the next date of hearing set for July 5.