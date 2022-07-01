1,100 students awarded degrees

LAHORE:Around 1,100 graduate and undergraduate students from all five schools were awarded degrees at the 34th LUMS convocation held here on Thursday.

The University’s senior leadership including Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector Shahid Hussain, Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad, Members of the LUMS Board of Trustees, Deans, faculty and staff members attended the convocation. Registrar Ms Zara Fateh Qizilbash delivered the welcome address and then Abdul Razak Dawood formally inaugurated the convocation.

The keynote address was delivered by Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal. Recipient of the prestigious, Sitara-i-Imtiaz 2021, Justice Nasira lauded the efforts of the LUMS community to enable and empower Pakistani youth by providing high quality and impactful education and training.

In her address, Justice Nasira urged the graduates to pursue inclusiveness as a way of tackling intolerance in society. She appreciated the gender equality ratio at LUMS and quoted her own example, “There should be no age barrier to acquiring higher education and students should pursue it as the only means of achieving progress and prosperity.”