Friday July 01, 2022
30 truckloads of food sent for quake-hit Afghans

By Our Correspondent
July 01, 2022

LAHORE:Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 truckloads of 250 tonnes of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for earthquake-hit people. The aid was given by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), an INGO. KORT chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar handed over the convoy of assistance to Afghanistan.

