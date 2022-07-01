30 truckloads of food sent for quake-hit Afghans

LAHORE:Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 truckloads of 250 tonnes of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for earthquake-hit people. The aid was given by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), an INGO. KORT chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar handed over the convoy of assistance to Afghanistan.
LAHORE:The Marketing and Outreach Office at Forman Christian College University held a get-together with media...
LAHORE:Around 1,100 graduate and undergraduate students from all five schools were awarded degrees at the 34th LUMS...
LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company is working vigorously to complete its 15-day Zero-Waste Operation...
LAHORE:Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Thursday visited the Al-hamra Art Gallery to witness art works...
LAHORE:Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar inaugurated thesis display of Department of Textile...
LAHORE:University of Engineering and Technology , Lahore has extended the last date for online registration of...
Comments