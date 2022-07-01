5,000 cops perform cattle markets security duty

LAHORE: Punjab Police has made foolproof arrangements for the security of cattle markets in all the districts of the province as per direction of IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan. A spokesperson for Punjab Police said that more than 5,000 officials were assigned to guard 262 cattle markets in all the districts of the province.
He said that 271 teams were also patrolling day and night for the security of cattle markets while more than 1,000 officers were performing security duties of cattle markets in City. Moreover, hundreds of personnel of Anti-Riot and Dolphin were also assisting in the security. IG Punjab directed the supervisory officers to monitor security of traders and citizens due to increasing rush of buyers. He said that for the protection of traders and citizens on all the highways of the province, PHP personnel should be more vigilant.
