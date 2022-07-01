Man beaten to death, daughter injured in their house

LAHORE:A man was beaten to death with clubs and iron rods while his daughter injured by unidentified suspects in their house in the Johar Town area on Thursday morning.

Reportedly, three unidentified persons barged into the house of Yousaf, tortured him and his daughter Zainab with iron rods and clubs. Zainab Yousaf undergoing treatment in hospital said that the suspects came to the first floor and told her that they had tied up her father. She saved her life by hiding herself in a washroom.

Police have registered an FIR on the complaint of the victim’s another daughter, Amna Yousaf who told police that her father had called her on Whatsapp and told that three unidentified suspects had entered the house. She rushed to the home with her husband and found her father‘s body lying in the courtyard and her sister severely injured.

The initial police investigations suggested that the perpetrators were the acquaintances and the motive behind the gruesome matter was a personal grudge or vengeance. No valuables from the house were missing. The circumstantial evidences suggested that the perpetrators were not interested in looting or grabbing anything from the house, an investigations officer said.

He also expressed that the suspects must be confident or influential persons as they did not attempt to manipulate crime scene as it happened in such offences, he added. The IGP Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

SUICIDE: A 44-year-old man committed suicide by shooting himself in head in Lytton Road Thursday. The victim identified as Iqbal, a resident of Shamnagar, was frustrated due to domestic reasons. On the day of the incident, he was so depressed that he shot at himself to death. Police removed the body to morgue.

BODY FOUND: Body of a man was recovered from his car. The victim had gone missing two days back from Kahna. The victim identified as Irfan Aslam had gone missing two days back. His wife had registered a case. On Thursday, his car was recovered while the victim was found dead inside it. Police removed the body to morgue.