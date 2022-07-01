Officials hear elders at forum

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar-based social welfare organization, Syedzada Foundation, has expanded activities by setting up a...
MIRANSHAH: Two more persons were target-killed in yet another attack by unknown gunmen in Eidak village in Mir Ali...
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood summoned the Peshawar Electric Supply Company officials to his office on Thursday...
PESHAWAR: Population of thousands of residents in Neighbourhood Council-44 have criticised the authorities for...
TAKHTBHAI: The bodies of two boys, who had drowned in a seasonal stream in Ameer Killay in Jalala area, were fished...
PESHAWAR: Violating the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2014 and Policy Board, the board of governors of Qazi...
Comments