Moot on new law: Journalists requested to help make healthcare safer

PESHAWAR: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) organized a daylong conference for journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the prospects and importance of creating awareness of the “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2020”.

The law, enforced in 2020 seeks to ensure the protection and security of healthcare workers and institutions; prevent violence against healthcare personnel, patients, and their attendants; avoid damage or loss to property and equipment in healthcare facilities and ensure uninterrupted provision of healthcare services.

Journalists from across KP attended the conference and discussed different aspects of this law.

The participants shared their experience of reporting incidents of violence against healthcare workers and gave suggestions for the implementation of this law.

Addressing the conference, the Head of Health-Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative ICRC Pakistan, Dr Mirwais Khan, said that the ICRC and Health Department are working together to make healthcare safer in the province.

“The journalist community can play an important role in promoting this law in KP and their participation in awareness-raising about this law will help increase respect for healthcare workers and facilities,” he added.

Dr Attaullah Khan, Deputy Chief Health Sector Reforms Unit from the Department of Health, praised the efforts of the ICRC in its continuous efforts in the prevention of violence against healthcare.

He said this law asserted this commitment and invited journalists to be a part of the consortium and play an active role in the promotion of the law at different levels, focusing on respect for healthcare personnel and facilities along with prohibiting violence against them.