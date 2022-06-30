Unscheduled power loadshedding leaves residents irritated

Islamabad : The residents of the city have raised hue and cry against unscheduled power loadshedding that has added to their miseries in the ongoing summer season.

The unannounced loadshedding has left the residents annoyed as they feel outages have returned from nowhere to haunt them. Unannounced power suspension of two to three hours in addition to five hours of scheduled loadshedding at many places during the last seventy-two hours has made their lives miserable.

“Since the beginning of the summer season, unannounced loadshedding has disturbed our routine domestic affairs. For the last many days, we are also witnessing loadshedding or tripping during day and night time,” said Sarena Imtiaz, a resident of Islamabad.

She said that the government had announced that loadshedding would be reduced from May 1 but contrary to it the power outages later increased manifold in the last many weeks.

There was a great respite from the heatwave when a rain spell that started on July 19 brought a pleasant change in the weather conditions. But now the city is again in the grip of a heatwave and power loadshedding is causing more problems for the residents.

The situation is more complicated for elderly persons and patients suffering from various diseases. It is literally difficult for them to stay indoors for long hours without electricity.

Nadeem Aslam, another resident, said “The power loadshedding from 1 am to 2 am and then 7 am to 8 am is really unbearable. But there is no end in sight to this problem as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has indicated that loadshedding might increase next month.”

“On one hand the consumers are paying thousands of rupees in terms of electricity bills and on the other there is no electricity for them in the summer season. The government must resolve this issue that is adversely affecting the lives of the people,” he said.