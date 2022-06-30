Death anniversary of Ranjit Singh

LAHORE:The main function of the 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was held at Gurdwara Dera Sahib under the auspices of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) on Wednesday.
Chairman ETPB Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani and Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid also attended the ceremony. Sardar Gurmeet Singh, party leader and Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Amir Singh thanked Pakistan authorities for making excellent arrangements on 183rd death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
