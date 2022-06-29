Three killed, one injured in attack on polio team in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR: Three people, including two policemen, were killed and one person was left injured on Tuesday in an attack on a polio team in North Waziristan, police officials confirmed. In the surrounding area of Tang Kalli Tehsil Dattakhel, unidentified assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker, while one civilian was injured.

The deceased were identified as constable Raza Ullah, a resident of Darri Wasta, Tehsil Dattakhel, Constable Din Shaheed, a resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel Tehsil, Dattakhel, and polio worker Rasheed Ullah, a resident of Tang Kalli Tehsil, Dattakhel.

"Gunmen came on a motorcycle and opened fire on the vaccination team," senior police officer Ashfaq Anwar said, adding that a child was also wounded by stray bullets. "The victims died at the scene and the gunmen escaped."

Shahid Ali Khan, a senior government official in the district, confirmed the incident. Scores of polio workers and security officials guarding them have been killed in militant attacks since 2012.

The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started an investigation to arrest the culprits. Pakistan launched its latest vaccination drive on Monday, aiming to inoculate more than 12.6 million children. In April, Pakistan reported the first case of the debilitating neurodegenerative disease in 15 months. Since then, 11 polio cases have been reported.