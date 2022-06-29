Shujaat supports Elahi against Hamza

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PMLQ) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain has denied the PMLN’s claim that he is supporting Hamza Shehbaz in the Punjab Assembly.
He said in a statement that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi “is our candidate and PMLQ MPAs will vote for him”. “Do not try to mislead any of our MPAs by spreading rumours,” he said, adding that the PMLQ MPAs always adhered to party discipline and InshaAllah would support Elahi.
Meanwhile, in a Punjab Assembly session chaired by PA Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, amendments were made on Tuesday to the Punjab Assembly Rules of Procedure after which the constitutional powers of the House were restored.
The amendments have been made under Rule 244-A after which the PA secretary has been empowered once again to issue the gazette notification of summoning and proroguing the assembly.
A few days ago, the PMLN-led Punjab government, through an ordinance and later passing an act, had curtailed the powers of the PA secretary and the secretary Law was empowered to summon or prorogue the assembly session. The PA also approved setting up a committee whose ruling would be considered the voice of the entire House.
