Rizwan’s ton rescues Sussex

HOVE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan, who is representing Sussex, smashed a magnificent century against Derbyshire in the ongoing County Championship here on Tuesday.

This was Rizwan’s first century in the championship.

In the first innings, Sussex were struggling at 27/2 in response to Derbyshire’s mammoth 551/8, when the right-handed batter arrived at the crease and took his team out of danger with Tom Alsop as the duo added a valiant 95 runs for the second wicket.

In the 65th over of Sussex innings, Rizwan smashed a boundary on the first delivery of Luis Reece and got to his century. Rizwan got out after scoring 130 runs off 277 balls with 22 boundaries. Following his wonderful knock, Sussex were able to score 337.