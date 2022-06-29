About 50 migrants dead in ‘horrific’ truck tragedy in Texas

SAN ANTONIO: US police on Tuesday were investigating the grim discovery of about 50 bodies in and around a trailer truck abandoned in sweltering heat near the Texas city of San Antonio, with victims identified as from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras. The shocking finding was one of the worst disasters involving migrants in the United States in recent years -- and came five years after a similar deadly incident in the same Texas city, a few hours from the Mexican border.
The White House -- facing intense pressure over its immigration policies -- called the tragedy "absolutely horrific and heartbreaking," and said President Joe Biden, flying to a Nato summit in Madrid, has been briefed on the incident.
