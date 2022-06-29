Ignoring education

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has announced a total budget of Rs119.32 billion for FY 2022-23. The education sector received just Rs2.25 billion. It is disappointing that GB has allocated such a small amount for education, which is essential for the development of society. That sufficient funds have been earmarked for ministers’ state-sanctioned vehicles along with a considerable increase in their salaries is a glaring example of misplaced priorities of the ruling elite.

The budget has also failed to come up with solutions for the energy crisis. Budget figures for last year and ground realities are poles apart.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu