Ignoring education

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) has announced a total budget of Rs119.32 billion for FY 2022-23. The education sector received just Rs2.25 billion. It is disappointing that GB has allocated such a small amount for education, which is essential for the development of society. That sufficient funds have been earmarked for ministers’ state-sanctioned vehicles along with a considerable increase in their salaries is a glaring example of misplaced priorities of the ruling elite.
The budget has also failed to come up with solutions for the energy crisis. Budget figures for last year and ground realities are poles apart.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
It is quite shocking that many medical stores are selling expired medicines without any fear. This practice is more...
Public-sector hospitals in Pakistan have become a dismal picture of neglect and bad governance. Most of these...
The Shehbaz Sharif government came to power with a lot of promises, but the first two months of this government...
Pakistan’s private-sector employees are facing so many problems. Private firms do not follow the minimum wage set by...
The current economic crisis demands a considerable reduction in the import bill which is projected to be around $75...
Sindh recently experienced a challenging situation in the form of the first phase of the local bodies elections. As...
Comments