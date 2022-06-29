APCAA chief visits Peshawar

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Custom Agents Association (APCAA) Qamar ul Islam visited Peshawar on Tuesday to meet with officials Custom Collectorate and members of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) to discuss problems being faced by importers and exporters in the country.

During the meeting, Qamar Ul Islam and Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi, vice president Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI), demanded setting up of a laboratory in Custom Collectorate Peshawar for checking of suspected goods, and provision of space for office in Peshawar collectorate to custom clearing agents where they could sit and fulfill official documents.

They also called for similar facilities at terminal under construction by National Logistic Cell (NLC) at Torkhem. Replying to the demands, Chief Collectorate Customs held out assurance of fulfilling the demands at the earliest.