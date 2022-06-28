Donkey cart vendor daughter wins election in Khairpur

SUKKUR: In an upset in the local bodies’ elections a woman hailing from a vulnerable community and a daughter of a donkey-cart vendor in Khairpur won the election as an independent candidate.

Parveen Sheikh d/o Ghulshah Sheikh won the elections at Ward-1 of the Municipal Committee Khairpur against the PPP’s candidate Manthar Sheikh, who was nominated by former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah and PPP’s MNA Nafisa Shah Jillani. Parveen Sheikh secured 430 votes. Talking to The News, Parveen Sheikh said she was confident of winning the election despite her father went against her after some political issues.