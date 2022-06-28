French cabinet

LISBON: A long-delayed conference on how to restore the faltering health of global oceans kicked off in Lisbon on...
KABUL, Afghanistan: International and local relief organisations are shifting their focus from the immediate to longer...
WASHINGTON: Lawmakers investigating last year’s deadly attack on the US Capitol and the alleged plot led by Donald...
NEW DELHI: Indian police on Monday arrested the co-founder of a top fact-checking website who has been a vocal critic...
MADRID: Spain’s government advanced a transgender rights bill on Monday to present to parliament this summer...
TEHRAN: Iran and the United States plan to resume indirect talks this week in Qatar, in a fresh bid to revive the...
Comments