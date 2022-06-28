Covid alert

The recent surge in coronavirus cases has called for the government to re-impose its mask mandate, especially in public places. The country’s positivity rate stands at 3.19 per cent, and there is no room for laid-back attitude. Our experience teaches us that this virus is highly transmissible, so we need to encourage people to adopt precautionary measures before the situation turns out of control. The available data shows that Sindh is a Covid hotspot with a 6.10 per cent positivity rate.

The provincial governments must ensure that people are strictly following SOPs to control the spread of Covid-19 in the country. The unvaccinated should get vaccinated as soon as possible, and the vaccinated must get their booster shots in a timely manner.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat