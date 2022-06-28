Treet implements Oracle Cloud

KARACHI: Treet Corporation Limited (TCL), a Treet Group company, has implemented Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help lower costs, support business growth, and improve productivity, a statement said on Monday.

TCL said it had reduced its capital expenditure (CAPEX) by 66 percent, maintenance costs by 50 percent, and speed up data backup times by 66 percent while minimising system downtime by migrating its on-premises, business-critical finance, and manufacturing applications to OCI.

“To meet the increasing demand from our customers effectively, we needed to move away from the archaic on-premises platform and harness the power of the cloud,” said Hussain Yousuf, chief information officer, Treet Group.