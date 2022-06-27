Suspect roaming around Imran Khan’s House held

ISLAMABAD: The Bani Gala police have rounded up a suspicious person on Sunday roaming around the residency of former Prime Minister (PM), for investigation, police said.

In another alarming situation, the Banni Gala Police, during a spot checking, have recovered heavy arms and ammunition including three Klashnikov guns and ammunition from a vehicle and arrested three persons. Further investigation was under way.

The police, telling the apparent condition of the suspicious person, said that he was enabled even to talk to tell his identity. A cameraman of a private TV Channel nabbed him on watching suspicious activities and handed him over to the police, they added.

The spokesman of the Islamabad police, said that the police bosses have repeatedly asked the administration of Banni Gala to provide them a list of employees of Banni Gala House for their verification and deployment of security personnel for the protection of the former PM as well as the house but got no response. “However, those investigating the issue have referred the suspect for complete medical examination.