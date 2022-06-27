Ex-ISI chief supports PTI

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheerul Islam, former director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Sunday said supporting former premier and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was need of the hour.
He held a ceremony for Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election from PP-7 (Rawalpindi) as the PTI candidate, at his native town in Kahota area Sunday. The former ISI chief not only announced support to the PTI candidate but also promised running his election campaign.
KOHAT: The police here on Sunday arrested the main accused in a double murder case and recovered the weapon used in...
MIRANSHAH: Two soldiers were martyred while seven terrorists gunned down in an exchange of fire that took place...
The event was hosted by President Xi Jinping and among others India, Iran, Egypt, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia and...
NAIROBI: Delegates from almost 200 nations have made little progress towards hammering out a blueprint for a global...
Sixty-one percent Pakistanis are angry at the removal of former PM Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion
Growing economic challenges surrounding Pakistan are firmly embedded in the way the country is governed.
Comments
SAIFUDDIN commented 6 hours ago
Reply 7 2
Amir Hamza commented 2 hours ago
Reply 2 2
Usman commented an hour ago
Reply 2 1