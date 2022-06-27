 
Ex-ISI chief supports PTI

Supporting Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan is need of the hour, says Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheerul Islam

By News Desk
June 27, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheerul Islam, former director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Sunday said supporting former premier and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was need of the hour.

He held a ceremony for Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election from PP-7 (Rawalpindi) as the PTI candidate, at his native town in Kahota area Sunday. The former ISI chief not only announced support to the PTI candidate but also promised running his election campaign.

    SAIFUDDIN commented 6 hours ago

    EVERY PATRIOTIC CITIZEN MUST SUPPORT THE GIANT

    Amir Hamza commented 2 hours ago

    It's very ENCOURAGING that Ex-DG ISI has joined the convoy of PTI. Such type of Expertise is the need of PTI to cope with the current circumstances. we hope this addition will Reduce the Intensity of Neutrals and their tactics to stop Khan from becoming PM again.

    Usman commented an hour ago

    Just one question. Does protocol allow him to do that?

