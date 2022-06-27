Ex-ISI chief supports PTI

ISLAMABAD: Lt-Gen (retd) Zaheerul Islam, former director-general (DG) Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Sunday said supporting former premier and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan was need of the hour.

He held a ceremony for Shabbir Awan, who is contesting by-election from PP-7 (Rawalpindi) as the PTI candidate, at his native town in Kahota area Sunday. The former ISI chief not only announced support to the PTI candidate but also promised running his election campaign.