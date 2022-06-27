Public opinion divided on US conspiracy behind Imran’s ouster

ISLAMABAD: Sixty-one percent Pakistanis are angry at the removal of former Prime Minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion. However, 39pc are happy that he has been ousted. It was revealed in a survey by Gallup Pakistan.

According to the survey, 41pc of people believe the PTI’s May 25 long march was successful. However, 31pc say it neither succeeded nor failed, while 28pc believe it was a total failure. People are also divided on the question whether or not there was an American conspiracy behind the removal of Imran Khan from office. About 48pc of Pakistanis believe he had been removed because of high inflation caused bypolicies of his government, while 46pc say he had been voted out through a US-backed conspiracy. More than 120 people from across the country participated in the survey. It was conducted between May 30 and June 13, 2022.