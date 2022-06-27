Imran asks workers not to let ‘turncoats’ win by-polls

LAHORE: Urging the party leaders and workers not to let the turncoats win by-polls, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Sunday that the present government that came into power through a foreign conspiracy will be rejected by the nation and its rigging plan would fail.

“It’s not an election, it’s a Jihad on July 17 and the election will have to be won to prove that we don’t accept the US slavery,” said Imran while launching the by election campaign in Lahore and addressing party workers in different constituencies where by-polls are scheduled on July 17.

Imran Khan addressed party workers in PP-158, PP-167, PP-168 and PP-170. Four PTI candidates including Akram Usman (PP-158), Ch Shabbir Gujjer (PP-167), Nawaz Awan (PP-168) and Malik Zaheer Khokhar (PP-170) as well as senior party leaders from Lahore including Dr Yasmin Rashid, MNA Hammad Azhar and others also addressed the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said that rigging plan of the government will not succeed and defeat of the imported government candidates is certain. Imran Khan went on to say that Pakistan is standing at crossroads and the entire nation has risen against the corrupt and imported rulers. He added youth has a key role in bringing about a revolution as nation wants freedom in real sense from the foreign powers whereas on the other hand, a 'slave mafia' of the foreign elements wants to remain in power.

Imran Khan said that both Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his father Shehbaz Sharif had to be defeated because they represented an illegal and imported government. Imran Khan, warning the party workers regarding the rigging plan of the PMLN government, said that Nawaz Sharif had always sought the help of the umpires of his choice. He said this time, once again the umpires are siding with the government but their plan would fail. He said Hamza Shehbaz and his father would be outplayed like he (Imran) used to do India in his cricket days. The former prime minister further said that Pakistan's economy has been strengthened in the PTI era but a conspiracy was hatched against his government. He vowed to give real freedom to the nation.