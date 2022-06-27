Finance Minister Miftah Ismail should be lauded for taking a bold decision and imposing additional taxes on industrialists and big companies. This will help the government increase its revenues. The PML-N is considered a party which is pro-businesses, and it is quite surprising that this party has decided to ‘tax the rich’. There can be no growth or prosperity in the country unless we work towards the equal distribution of wealth.

In our country, owners of big companies pay meagre salaries to their workers while simultaneously building a palatial life for themselves. It is time that all sectors helped the government get out of the current financial mess.

Irtiqa Rehman

Karachi