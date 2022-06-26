Court de-notifies section-IV regarding land acquisition for dam

MANSEHRA: Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court has de-notified the Section-IV imposed by the district government to acquire over 1,500 kanals of land for the Manchora dam.

“We (the affected landowners) had moved the Abbottabad Circuit Bench against the imposition of Section-IV on our 1,500 kanals of lands, which the latter de-notified,” Ghulam Mohammad, one of the petitioners in the case, told a presser in Oghi on Saturday.

Flanked by the co-petitioners in the writ petition, he said the district administration had imposed Section-IV of the Land Acquisition Act on their lands in 2017 and later the government approved the Manchora dam with an aim to irrigate thousands of kanals of agricultural land in the Agror and Tanawal areas of the district but it didn’t pay a single penny to the affected landowners.