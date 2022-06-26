Never-ending crisis

Everywhere we look, we see worried faces that are unable to figure out how to run their households. Our country’s fast-growing middle-class population had just gone a notch above their present financial standing when the 2018 elections took place and Imran Khan assumed power. His policies resulted in unbearable inflation. However, people continued working hard and gained enough strength to deal with the situation. In 2020, the Covid pandemic turned the world upside down, making a majority of people jobless and pushing them below the poverty line. People were struggling to come out of their financial crisis when the VONC happened. This year was supposed to be a year of recovery for us. However, it has now pushed us down the abyss once again. We do not know for how long this crisis will continue, but we request the government to think about the salaried middle class.
Manzoor Raza
Karachi
The first spell of the pre-monsoon rain has exposed the huge claims made by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab about...
Pakistan is facing an acute water shortage. I am a resident of Kahuta, a small city near Rawalpindi, Punjab. Residents...
Global warming is a major problem that has affected all countries. People living in the Global South are most affected...
Our leaders have learned nothing from past mistakes. Instead of creating a consensus and forging unity in national...
Former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar has complained that the province’s government has allotted him...
This refers to the news report, ‘Covid cases rising at alarming rate’ . The fact that the coronavirus has not been...
Comments