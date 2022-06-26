STEAM Pakistan, LUMS join hands

LAHORE: STEAM Pakistan has collaborated with Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to promote mathematics among school children, a statement said on Saturday.

“There continues to be a gap between a child's innate interest in maths and the extent to which traditional learning environments provide them with an opportunity to explore this fascinating subject,” said Dr. Imran Anwar, chair of the Maths department, during a two-day workshop on maths circles organised at LUMS.

The event was part of the STEAM Pakistan project led by the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) in partnership with the Malala Fund.

Sana Kazmi, head of partnerships with STEAM Pakistan, said Maths Circles was one core program activities of the project through which facility members and students of their partner universities would visit government schools to attract children towards maths by introducing them to concepts and problems through fun and relatable activities.

Speaking of STEAM Pakistan, Javed Malik, programme director Malala Fund Pakistan said it’s a collaborative project through which they were providing support to the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training to advance secondary school-aged girls’ access to science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics education in the country.